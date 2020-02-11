Elakshi Gupta: Screening Tanhaji for a social cause

Film Tanhaji- the unsung warrior has been the Chartbuster of 2020. With its splendid success, the film has earned a lofty share. Tanhaji debutant Elakshi Gupta who played the pivotal role of Soyrabai opposite Sharad Kelkar aka Shivaji Maharaj in the film attended an exclusive screening of the film in Akola, Maharashtra.

The screening is really special as it was organized exclusively for Dumb and Deaf children. All the revenue generated from the screening will be used for the betterment of the children. Elakshi embraced the event with her presence and shared her experiences with them. She attended the event in a dark blue varelli saree.

Often, chartbuster films earn a fair amount but very few actors and filmmakers decide to do their bit for the society, one such gem is Elakshi Gupta, she took up an initiative to help the specially-abled children in an entertaining way. Her gesture has won hearts all over. She was overwhelmed by the love she received at the screening. Those innocent smiles and sparkling eyes are the utmost reason for this memorable initiative.

At the professional front, Elakshi is ready with surprises for her fans, as she will be soon announcing her next Bollywood Project. We can't wait to see her again on the big screens.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates