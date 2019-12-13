Elderly couple found dead in Lucknow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lucknow: An elderly couple was found dead in their residence here with their throats slit, police said. Additional Director General (Lucknow Zone) S.N. Sabat said Hilal Ahmad (70), who owned chikankari stores, and his wife Bilkis (65) had been living in the rented house in Saadatganj area for over 30 years. The couple has a daughter, Sehar, who is a dentist and lives in Australia.

Sabat said: "Surgical gloves and tea cups have been seized from the scene. It indicates the possibility of an acquaintance being involved in the double murder. The motive though is not clear yet. Forensic experts have said that more than two persons, who were familiar to the place, had visited the couple. They ruled out a robbery attempt.

Inspector General (Lucknow Range) S.K. Bhagat said the couple's throats had been slit with sharp-edged weapons, which required a certain degree of physical proximity and hence, indicated the possibility of acquaintances being involved. Shakur, who lives in the neighbourhood and owns a medicine store, told reporters he had neither heard screams nor did he see any stranger go in or come out of the house.

"I saw the door to Ahmad's house wide open. I sent Salim (of Dabeerudaullah Phatak in Chaupatiya) inside. He saw the bodies and we informed the police," Shakur said.

