Elderly couple hacked as they sleep in Uttar Pradesh

An elderly couple were hacked to death while they were sleeping in their hut in the neighbouring Chitrakoot district, police said. Chota Kol (60) and his wife Bhudi (56) were sleeping in their hut in Nihi village under Manikpurwa police station area when they were hacked to death, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balwant Chaudhary said.



Representational Pic

According to the ASP, the four-year-old grandson, who was with the deceased during the incident, has provided some vital clues about the incident.

"Two blood stained axes have been recovered from the scene of crime. We will nab the culprits soon," he said. The son of the deceased has lodged an FIR and a youth has been taken into custody for questioning, he added.

