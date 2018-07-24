Search

Elderly couple shot at by their grandson over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Jul 24, 2018, 11:12 IST | PTI

An argument ensued between the two sides and Monu, in a fit of rage, fired at the elderly couple, he said. The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said

Elderly couple shot at by their grandson over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Picture

An 80-year-old farmer and his wife were shot at by their grandson at Jatnagla village here over a property dispute, police said today. The accused, Monu, had last night visited his grandparents to talk about his father's share in the family property, SHO Anil Kapwarvan said.

An argument ensued between the two sides and Monu, in a fit of rage, fired at the elderly couple, he said.  The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Python stopped from swallowing a whole deer in Pune

Tags

muzaffarnagaruttar pradeshCrime News
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK