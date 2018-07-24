Elderly couple shot at by their grandson over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh

An argument ensued between the two sides and Monu, in a fit of rage, fired at the elderly couple, he said. The accused fled the spot after the incident, police said

Representational Picture

An 80-year-old farmer and his wife were shot at by their grandson at Jatnagla village here over a property dispute, police said today. The accused, Monu, had last night visited his grandparents to talk about his father's share in the family property, SHO Anil Kapwarvan said.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, they said.

