Elderly couple, son found dead, throat slit with sharp weapon while they were asleep

In a case of a triple murder, Odisha's Sonepur police recovered three bodies on Thursday morning. Police officials said they recovered the bodies of farmer Bulu Bhoi (65), his wife Baidehi Bhoi (55), and their son Shiva Bhoi (25), who were allegedly killed in their sleep.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the elderly couple and their son were hacked to death in their sleep on late Wednesday night. Superintendent of police, Sonepur Debi Prasad Dash, said that the couple and their son were sleeping when their throat were slit with a sharp weapon.

"Shiva's cousin was cultivating his land nearby when he called him. When he did not get any reply, he went to his house to find them lying in a pool of blood," said Sonepur SP. The cops found Shiva's body outside the house, while his parents' bodies were recovered from inside the house.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. Although the police haven't zeroed down on the suspect as yet, locals alleged that one of Bhoi's son-in-law from Chhattisgarh may be behind the killings.

Police officials said that Bhoi's two daughters are married while his youngest son Shankar is working in Tamil Nadu.

