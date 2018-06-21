Elderly man allegedly raped differently-abled four-year-old girl in Barabanki

The four-year-old victim was alone in her house in Barabanki's Gauriya village last night when the accused, who hails from a neighbouring village, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a differently-abled minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said.

The four-year-old victim was alone in her house in Barabanki's Gauriya village last night when the accused, who hails from a neighbouring village, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said.

The girl's cries alerted the local residents but the accused managed to flee, he added.

The victim was taken to a hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, Srivastava said, adding that her condition is stable.

The victim's family filed a complaint against the accused, who is a father of four children, the SP said.

