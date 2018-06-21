Search

Elderly man allegedly raped differently-abled four-year-old girl in Barabanki

Jun 21, 2018, 18:37 IST | PTI

The four-year-old victim was alone in her house in Barabanki's Gauriya village last night when the accused, who hails from a neighbouring village, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said

Elderly man allegedly raped differently-abled four-year-old girl in Barabanki
Representational Image

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a differently-abled minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said.

The four-year-old victim was alone in her house in Barabanki's Gauriya village last night when the accused, who hails from a neighbouring village, took her to a secluded spot and raped her, Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said.

The girl's cries alerted the local residents but the accused managed to flee, he added.

The victim was taken to a hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, Srivastava said, adding that her condition is stable.

The victim's family filed a complaint against the accused, who is a father of four children, the SP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Minor girl allegedly raped by on duty policeman, father dies of shock

Tags

Crime Newssexual crimeuttar pradeshnational news