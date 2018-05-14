Elderly man arrested for masturbating in bus in Kolkata

"The perverted man, a hawker by profession, was arrested from Shyampukur police station area in the city," the Kolkata police said on its Facebook page



The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly masturbating in a bus while staring at two women, who recorded the incident and posted it on social media. "The perverted man, a hawker by profession, was arrested from Shyampukur police station area in the city," the Kolkata police said on its Facebook page.

The post of the city police, that also carried the photograph of the accused, said the man, hailing from Baidyabati in Hooghly district, was arrested within hours of the matter was posted by the victims.

The police launched a probe after one of the two women posted two videos on her Facebook page and on the page of the Kolkata Police. Two video grabs showed an elderly man making vulgar gestures and allegedly masturbating inside a bus. The victim had also revealed that 15 days ago they had to go through a similar ordeal when the same man had put down his pants and had shown his genitals to them.

