Elderly man beaten to death by son over property dispute in Haryana

crime

Police said a search was launched to trace Singh, aged about 60 years, after his daughter Mukesh Rani lodged a missing complaint on December 30

Representational image

An elderly man was beaten to death allegedly by his son over a property dispute in Haryana's Hasangarh village, police said Monday. The body of Satbir Singh alias Bheera was found buried in the courtyard of son's house on Sunday, they said. Police said a search was launched to trace Singh, aged about 60 years, after his daughter Mukesh Rani lodged a missing complaint on December 30. She said her father had gone missing on December 17, Station House Officer (SHO), Barwala, Prahlad Singh, said.

During the course of the investigation it was learned that Satbir used to live in a 'dhaba' in Kaller Bhaini village following a dispute over the house, he said. Rani had said in her complaint that she suspected her brother, Sonu, was behind her father's missing case, the SHO said. Later, Sonu and one of his relatives were nabbed. He later confessed to the crime, the officer said. Sonu had beaten Satbir to death on December 17 and buried the body in the courtyard, he said.

In a similar case, A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting his mother on fire at MPV-55 village under the Motu police limits in Malkangiri district. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Gita Mandal, passed away owing to severe burns.

As per the police, Tapas Mandal and his mother had an altercation over a property issue, following which the 30-year-old thrashed his mother and burnt her alive, subsequently leading to her death. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever