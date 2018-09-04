Elderly man's body found in Ganjam district

national

The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered in Ganjam district on Monday, suspected to have been killed by unidentified persons on Saturday night, police said. The incident took place at S Gunduribadi village under Ganjam districts Sorada police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Banchha Gouda. His body was found in a pool of blood at a nearby jungle, police said. The body has been sent for the post-mortem at the sub divisional hospital, Bhanjanagara. The incident occurred when the man was sleeping near the cowshed in the jungle, said inspector in charge, Sorada police station Prabhat Sahoo. He might have died due to excess bleeding after his right leg was chopped off, Sahoo said.

Previous enmity could be behind the killing, he said adding that the old man along with some villagers had attacked and tied two persons of the nearby Srirampalli village three days ago. The old man's two goats were allegedly lifted by some youths of the nearby village. We suspect they might have attacked the old man to take revenge, Sahoo said.

