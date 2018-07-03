Elderly mother accuses son of stealing Rs 98,000, sending her to mental asylum

Later, the elderly woman approached the Pune police and filed a complaint against her son

Representational Image

An unusual behaviour by a 72-year-old mother allegedly prompted her son to send her into a mental shelter rehabilitation home from where she managed to escape. Later, the elderly woman approached the Pune police and filed a complaint against her son. Prompted to take action the Pune police senior citizen cell held mediation between the mother-son duo and after a month of conciliation. Finally, the mother and son decided to live happily together.

Over a month ago, a retired woman officer approached the Commissioner's office and complaint against her son who allegedly forced her to stay at the Manjari based mental rehabilitation home. She further alleged that her son procured Rs 98, 000 from her bank account. Based on which the city's Senior Citizen Cell led by Inspector Swati Thorat started investigating the case.

"I have one son and post my husband's demise I raised my son on my own. I drove car and bikes when women were rarely seen driving cars and riding bikes. After getting retired from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), I used to be at home and spent most of my time with my grandchildren and family. With age catching up with me, some of my characteristics irked my son because of which he used to consider me as mentally ill. Every day there used to be fights between us and just three months ago, he forcefully took me to the asylum and enrolled me there," adds the 73-year-old distraught mother who even stayed at the asylum and underwent the treatment.

Senior Inspector Swati Thorat who was investigating the case said, "When the complainant's brother questioned about the whereabouts of his sister, it is then that the son conceded of having admitted her to a mental asylum. Later, the complainant's brother rescued her from the shelter home and took her back to her house. The Complainant approached us and we, with the help of the senior citizen cell, started investigating the case under the relevant sections of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007."

The city's senior citizen cell took the help of a social worker and sought for mediation and counselling for the mother-son duo. They even called the complainant's son who claimed that his mother fights on petty issues and speaks loudly in public leaving him embarrassed. Due to her unusual behaviour and with a good intention, he suggested enrolling her at the mental rehabilitation home. Later, the cell counselled the mother and the son for about a month after which the son even returned her Rs 98, 000 in cash and obliged to live together as a family.

She further added, "Usually due to old age, many children assume that their parent has lost their mental imbalance and need treatment. But what they fail to acknowledge is that senior citizens don't require any treatments as such but a polite talk and a listening hear. There are many misconceptions of children about their ageing parents and we hope that this counselling will help to clear those misunderstandings. As the complainant had grievances against her own son we have left him with a warning."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates