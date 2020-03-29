Elderly Saifee surgeon had coronavirus, now newly-born tests positive

Two days after the 85-year-old surgeon, who was working at Saifee Hospital and was a suspected COVID-19 patient, died at Hinduja Hospital, two other doctors in the city also tested positive for coronavirus. The civic body on Saturday confirmed that the surgeon had tested positive for the virus, taking the city's total casualty to six deaths."

Civic officials from G North Ward disinfected the premises of Hinduja Hospital in Mahim, as well as the surrounding areas. The last rites of the surgeon were conducted at the crematorium at Shivaji Park around 3 am on Friday.



Members of the Jain Manav Sena Mandal seen distributing packets of food with masala rice, puri and sabzi, to the homeless and labourers across Marine Lines, Chira Bazaar and Kalbadevi, on Saturday. The organisation distributes an average of 2,000 packets daily. Pic/Suresh Karkera

While the surgeon's 53-year-old son and 20-year-old grandson had tested positive and were admitted to Hinduja on Friday, the samples of their family members and a maid have also been sent for testing and the results are awaited. Civic officials said that since the maid lived with the family in their home, they didn't have to trace her contacts.

However, they disinfected the entire area around his South Mumbai residence.

Meanwhile, the first batch of samples of the staff members of Saifee Hospital, who had come in close contact with the surgeon, tested negative on Saturday. "We are relieved to learn that swabs of all the staff of the radiology department post the CT scan of the surgeon are negative. This is the result of all necessary precautions taken by the staff as per prevalent guidelines," said a source. Another doctor, a 60-year-old, who is a resident of the island city was admitted at Wockhardt Hospital on Saturday, after he tested positive. "He had attended a wedding on March 18 after which he was under home quarantine. There was a maid in his house and we have sent

her samples for testing," said another civic official.

In the western suburbs, three members of a family tested positive. Civic officials said that one of them had a history of international travel. "A 53-year-old doctor, his 43-year-old wife and 20-year-old daughter tested positive," said a civic official. A seven-month-old baby from the western suburbs, who tested positive, is now, the youngest COVID-19 patient in the city. He was admitted to Kasturba after his mother, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia, tested positive.

A 19-year-old woman tested positive after she returned from the UK on March 11, and another 19-year-old boy, from the western suburbs tested positive after he returned from the UK.

22 test positive in single day

According to the BMC, 22 new cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Of these, only four had a history of international travel to countries including UK, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Ireland. One of the 22 patients, who tested positive, was a resident of Pune. Until Saturday, there were 108 positive cases of Coronavirus reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Across Maharashtra, the state health department officials said that there were 28 new cases. While majority are asymptomatic, five of them are currently in a critical state.

Final tally

The number of confirmed cases in the state are 186, 7 are dead, and 26 discharged. The number of confirmed cases in Mumbai is 108. Out of these, 6 people have died, and 10 discharged.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates