Elderly woman in Madhya Pradesh seeks justice for son who died 11 years ago

An elderly woman trudged outside the Inspector General's office in Shahdol on Thursday with a vase in hand. The vase had her son's ashes in it. The woman has been demanding justice for her son since he was killed eleven years ago.

"My son was murdered and I want justice. I have already gone to Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Delhi to plead for justice but nobody paid any heed to my demands. It has been so long. My body is now starting to fail me, I can't even move or see properly," the 90-year-old Ratni Baiga told ANI.

According to the woman, her son named Mohan Baiga, 42 was killed because he had a conflict with an owner of a paper mill in Anuppur district's Batura area. The victim had revolted against them over ditches in the area to ferry water.

"His body was found in the ditch merely hours after the locals gathered to protest against the mill. He had already received threats from the mill owners but he kept fighting for the villagers", Ratni said.

Mohan left behind his wife, two children and an elderly mother.

"She says she will commit suicide by jumping in the same ditch if she doesn't get justice for her son. We have been suffering for the past 11 years but nothing has been done in this regard so far," said Rajesh, a friend of the deceased.

The police promised to take note of the issue and would also investigate if anything concrete was found.

"I was informed that a woman was wandering near the office with an urn of ashes in her hand and agreed to meet her. She claimed that her son was murdered in an incident 11 years ago. We will check the records and conduct an investigation if anything is found," Inspector General (IG) SP Singh.

