Elderly woman stabbed by man seeking monetary help in Kolkata

Dec 22, 2018, 17:15 IST | IANS

He said the woman turned around to give the money when he attacked her with a sharp object

Elderly woman stabbed by man seeking monetary help in Kolkata
Representational Image

An elderly woman was stabbed by a man who had come to her apartment in Kolkata's posh Salt Lake area seeking monetary help, police said on Saturday.

"Jayashree Chakraborty, 71, on Friday was alone at her apartment in Salt Lake's Purbachal Housing Society when the man rang the doorbell and asked for money for medical treatment," an official said.

He said the woman turned around to give the money when he attacked her with a sharp object. She got injured due to the stabs while the man ran away with more money.

"The woman is fine now. We are trying to collect the CCTV footage to track the culprit," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newskolkatanational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Real Santas of Mumbai- Mumbai girl teaches street kids on the skywalk

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK