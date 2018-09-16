Elderly woman stabbed to death

crime

An octogenarian woman was stabbed to death by unknown miscreant at her flat in New Green City apartment in Baliguma on National Highway 33 under M G M Police station here on Saturday evening, police said.

The victim, A Shakuntala Devi, was alone at home when the incident occurred, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijay Kumar Mahato said. She sustained head injuries and there were also stab wounds at two places on her body, he said. The victim was living with her daughter, who had been to a clinic for an eye operation.

When she returned home from the clinic, she found her mother in a pool of blood and raised an alarm, the police officer said adding that the old lady was taken to a nearby hospital but she was declared brought dead. "We are verifying the CCTV camera footages to identify the culprit," he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem in M G M Hospital.

