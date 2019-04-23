Election 2019: A Hindu can never be a 'terrorist', says Amit Shah

national

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu can never be a 'terrorist', said BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday while defending the party's decision to field Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal in the ongoing polls.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah said, "A Hindu can never be a terrorist. Hindu culture has never harmed anyone but Congress gave a tag of terrorist to it. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's nomination from Bhopal is our Satyagraha against it.""The people of Madhya Pradesh are waiting for Diggi Raja (Congress leader Digvijay Singh) as they want to take him on over the issue of Hindu terror," he added.

Continuing his tirade against Congress, Shah accused the grand old party of indulging in vote bank politics. "But the security of maa Bharti is the first priority for the BJP," he mentioned. Shah also hit out at National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for demanding two prime ministers in the country. "I have been asking Rahul Baba whether he agrees with Omar or not. It has been 12 days but he is not replying.""If not Rahul, at least Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath should answer, only if he has got time from collecting money. He should say if he agrees with Omar's statement," Shah said while taking a dig at Nath. Praising Modi for putting immense efforts in the welfare of people and for implementing various welfare schemes, Shah said, "Within five years, the Modi government has done what was not achieved in the 55 years of Congress' rule."He also claimed that the Madhya Pradesh government is not sending the list of farmers who were supposed to get Rs 6,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKS) scheme.

"The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is not sending the list of farmers who would be benefitted under PMKS. This is because the party knows that it would increase the popularity of Modi," he claimed.

Polls in Bhopal will be held on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

