Election 2019: Amit Shah directs UP BJP to focus on Dalit voters

national

Office bearers from 16 parliamentary constituencies of the Awadh region of the state were present in a meeting, which lasted for almost three hours on Monday night

Amit Shah

Lucknow: BJP chief Amit Shah has directed the party workers in Uttar Pradesh to focus on the Dalit votes and also on the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Centre and state government.

Office bearers from 16 parliamentary constituencies of the Awadh region of the state were present in a meeting, which lasted for almost three hours on Monday night.

"The party president told us about the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and our target. We were told to focus on the Dalit voters and also on the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Centre and state government," Suresh Chandra Tiwari, president of the BJP's Awadh region, told PTI on Tuesday.

"It was also told to us to establish contact with the voters as well as the beneficiaries of the various schemes," Tiwari said.

On Tuesday, Shah, while departing from the party office here, was asked by reporters whether the party would be able to break its 2014 record in Uttar Pradesh this time.

"Definitely, (the records) will be broken," the BJP chief responded.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the party office to see off Shah.

"BJP chief Amit Shah reviewed all the developments of the various campaigns of the party and gave necessary directions to us. We will move on those directions so that we win more than 73 Lok Sabha seats from the state and make Modi-ji the prime minister once again," state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey told reporters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates