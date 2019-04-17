Election 2019: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Odisha

national

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, the BJP chief began the over 3 km long journey in an open vehicle amid tight security from Buxi Bazar in the millennium city

Amit Shah

Cuttack: BJP President Amit Shah held a massive roadshow here on Wednesday evening to bolster the BJP's prospects in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections being simultaneously in Odisha. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Bhubaneswar, the BJP chief began the over 3 km long journey in an open vehicle amid tight security from Buxi Bazar in the millennium city.

Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the streets and chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Amit Shah Zindabad" rent the air as his campaign vehicle moved through the streets of Odisha's old capital. Shah, with BJP's Cuttack Lok Sabha candidate Prakash Mishra beside him, waved at the crowd as his carcade proceeded towards the Chandi Mandir.

The people showered flower petals on him as the roadshow passed through Tinkonia Bagicha, Daragha Bazar, Naya Sadak, Balu Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sheikh Bazar and Mohammadia Bazar before culminating near the Chandi Mandir. BJP supporters wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sporting saffron caps marched along the campaign vehicle.

A large number of them were waving party flags. Senior BJP leaders including Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party's national vice-president and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh also joined the roadshow.

Onlookers positioned themselves atop buildings along the route to have a glimpse of the leaders. Shah's roadshow went past Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth place at Dhargha Bazar where a museum has been set up in his memory. The poll vehicle also passed through areas with thick Muslim population such as Sheikh Bazar and Mohammadia Bazar.

Prakash Mishra, a retired IPS officer and former Director General of CRPF, has been pitted by the BJP against BJD's five-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo in the prestigious Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency.

Polling in Cuttack is slated to be held in the third phase on April 23. Before kicking off the impressive roadshow, Shah addressed two election rallies of BJP in Dhenkanal and Baramba earlier on the day. BJP has set a target to win at least 120 of the 147 assembly seats in Odisha.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates