Election 2019: Anupam Kher campaigns for wife Kirron Kher in Chandigarh

Kirron Kher will be contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on May 19

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Chandigarh: Famous Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday campaigned for his wife and the BJP candidate Kirron Kher in Chandigarh. Notably, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present in the rally.

Chandigarh: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for his wife and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also present. pic.twitter.com/XpQRQGU15H — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

In the pictures, Kher and his wife can be seen rallying together amidst a heavy crowd cheering on the road. Kirron Kher will be contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat on May 19. Having been elected from Chandigarh in the 2014 general election by a margin of nearly 70,000 votes and defeating four-time Member of Parliament (MP) and former Union Railways minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher did well for her first political outing as the BJP candidate.

BJP's Kirron Kher files nomination from Chandigarh constituency. RJD candidate Misa Bharti files nomination from Pataliputra constituency in Bihar. #LokSabhaEelctions2019 pic.twitter.com/1VfwOBYCT4 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2019

BJP releases 26th list of candidates for 3 #LokSabhaElections2019 seats in Chandigarh & Punjab. Sunny Deol to contest from Gurdaspur, Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur, and Kirron Kher from Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/ca0C239gwO — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Hailing from Chandigarh itself, the 63-year-old Kirron not only faces a tough challenge from the Congress but also from within the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP's sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency, who is once again contesting against old rival Pawan Kumar Bansal from the seat, slammed the Congress leader for spreading "rumours" against her development work in the last five years.

"He is spreading rumours about me that I have not done any work. A comparison should be done between their 15 years of work and my five years work," Kirron said. She added, "Earlier they even said that I come here for only two-three days, which is a lie. I am here and doing work. Why did he (Bansal) bring metro in Chandigarh? He was a powerful minister then why no work was done?" Talking about AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan, Kirron said: "He is like my elder brother and I respect him. He has supported me a lot." She further shared that her husband and veteran actor Anupam Kher will campaign for her.Kher had defeated Bansal from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of around 70,000 votes.

