Election 2019: Azam Khan's 'underwear' jibe against Jaya Prada under EC lens

The BJP has pitted actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada against Khan from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat

Azam Khan

New Delhi: The Election Commission is examining SP leader Azam Khan's remarks against BJP's Jaya Prada to ascertain if the comments go beyond the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, an official of the poll panel said Monday.

Without taking names, Khan on Sunday had said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district that it took "you 17 years to understand her reality" but, "I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear".

The report, which includes the transcript of Khan's comments against the BJP candidate, was sent to the Uttar Pradesh electoral officer, who has in turn sent it to the EC for a decision.

The official cited a clause in the Model Code of Conduct that asks parties and candidates to "confine" their political attack during campaigning to policies and programmes of rivals.

"Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties," reads a part of the clause.

The official said, "If the EC concludes that he has actually made those remarks, it would take a call based on the provision. It can also go beyond the ambit of the model code as the reported remarks are not in a good taste."



Based on Khan's reply to a possible show-cause notice, the EC may decide on a punishment which goes beyond censure or reprimand, he said.

An FIR was registered Monday against Khan for his remarks under under the Indian Penal Code's section 509 and provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The section pertains to word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Khan had said "People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear."

The video of Khan's purported speech was also doing the rounds on various social media platform.

Khan on Monday clarified that he had not named anyone in his speech.

"I have not taken the name of any person, nor did I tell the positive aspect or negative aspect of anyone. I only referred to a sick person in Delhi, who deserves sympathy, and who had once said that he will spray bullets on me with 150 rifles...

"I only said that it took people long to identify them, and the same mistake was committed by our party leaders as well," the SP leader said.

"It is also known that there was a RSS pant on his body, and pants are worn by men. If anyone can prove that I had taken any name, or maligned anyone, then I will not contest the polls," Khan added.

