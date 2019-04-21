Election 2019: Bhopal Election Officer issues notice to Pragya Thakur over her Babri Masjid remark

national

Thakur had said earlier that Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Election Officer on Sunday issued a notice to BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur and sought explanation within a day for her remark on the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Thakur had said: "I will go to construct the Ram Temple. I have said it yesterday and I am not denying it that I had gone there. I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram Temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation."

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.

On Saturday, the EC had issued a notice to Pragya for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct by her comments on former Mumbai ATS chief late Hemant Karkare.

"I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," Thakur had said.

