Election 2019: Candidate uses chillar to pay nomination fee

A Candidate from Thane paid the Rs 25,000 fee in coins, along with his affidavit, while filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha election on Monday. A team of election commission officials took an hour to count the chillar.

Vinod Pokharkar, the independent candidate, is a resident of Koparkhairane. He said, "Several candidates submitted their forms after consulting their pandits. Instead of doing that, I met residents of Thane and Navi Mumbai, and convinced them to vote for me. Those who assured to vote for me, gave me coins as blessings. So now 25,000 votes have been confirmed for me. I thought of submitting the affidavit with these blessings."

An election commission officer said, "We cannot refuse money in any form. We took the money, counted it properly and then took the submission." On Monday Anand Paranjpe, Kapil Patil, Babaji Patil, and MP Rajan Vichare too submitted their affidavits.

