Election 2019: Chit fund scam accused will be jailed if BJP comes to power in Odisha, say Shah

national

Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that many leaders of the BJD and officials were involved in the multi-crore chit fund scam in which thousands of poor investors were duped of their money

Amit Shah

Dhenkanal (Odisha): BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the ruling BJD over corruption and asserted that all those involved in chit fund scam will be jailed within 90 days if the party is voted to power in Odisha.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah alleged that many leaders of the BJD and officials were involved in the multi-crore chit fund scam in which thousands of poor investors were duped of their money. "Once the BJP comes to power in Odisha, all those involved in the chit fund scam will be put behind the bars within 90 days of forming a government," the BJP chief said.

Mounting a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik-led government, he said the M B Shah Commission had found that mines were alloted at throw-away prices in the mineral-rich state, and it involved a huge scam. If the BJP comes to power, those involved in the mining scam will be sent to jail, too, Shah said, adding, though Odisha is endowed with rich mineral resources, its people languished under poverty because of the wrong policies adopted by the state government. He also accused the BJD of putting democracy in jeopardy by making bureaucrats "all-powerful", while the elected representatives of the people helpless, powerless and silent spectators. "Odisha is facing 'Babu Raj' during BJD dispensation.

After coming to power in the state, BJP government will take quick steps to end this and ensure that democracy in its true form prevails," the BJP president asserted. Hitting out at the state government for refusing to implement the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, Shah said a large number of poor people of Odisha are deprived of its benefits due to BJD's apathy.

He appealed to the people to ensure a "double engine" government by voting the BJP to power, both at the Centre and in the state. Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases.