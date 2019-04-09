Election 2019: Election Commission sets up 49 all-women booths in Uttarakhand

national

Out of the 49 such booths, 10 will be in Dehradun district. Such booths are spread all over the state's 13 districts, she said

Election Commission of India

Dehradun: The Election Commission has set up 49 polling booths in Uttarakhand which will be managed only by women.

"We have set up these booths where the management will be in the hands of women only," said Saujanya, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state.

There will also be some "pardanashin" booths in Haridwar district where the population of minorities is sizeable.

"In these 'pardanashin' booths, women will check the identities of all those women who wear veils," she said.

