Election 2019: Election Commission to decide on Vellore polls on April 16

The issue would be discussed on Tuesday, he said

Representational Image

New Delhi: Following the seizure of Rs 11.5 crore cash from a warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, the Election Commission (EC) is expected to decide the issue of cancelling the election in the Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, informed sources said on Monday.

Sources said the Election Commission had received a "damaging" report from the state's Chief Electoral Officer on misuse of money power and that cancelling the election was a likely option.

In a search operation, the Income Tax Department had seized Rs 11.5 crore cash from a cement warehouse belonging to a DMK official.

