Election 2019: Here's how the VVPAT EVMs are safe polling machine

The EVMs were introduced to eliminate the possibility of casting 'Invalid Votes'. Thus it ensures the principle of "one man, one vote" during the election.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT machine is a feature in an electronic voting machine which ensures the vote cast by any voters goes to the correct candidate/symbol. The machine was first used during Goa Elections and 2018 Gujarat assembly elections.

The feature was introduced to confirm that the vote polled by a voter goes to the correct candidate. The verification process was introduced after allegations around Electronic Voting Machines' tampering cropped up.

The VVPAT polling machine eliminates the possibility of casting 'Invalid Votes'. The system was introduced after large numbers of 'Invalid votes' was noticed during ballot regime during the election. Moreover, in several cases, the number of 'Invalid Votes' exceeded the winning margin. This resulted in numerous complaints and litigations. Therefore the Election Commission of India had introduced the EVMs to enable a more authentic and accurate reflection of the choice of the electorate.

Watch video below:

The EVM also ensures the principle of "one man, one vote" during the election. The voters are only allowed to record their vote for a particular candidate after which the machine is locked. Should the voter press the button or any button once again, no further vote will be recorded. The next vote is enabled only after the Presiding Officer of the Control Unit releases the Ballot by pressing the Ballot Button. This new feature is considered to be a distinct advantage over the ballot paper system.

The EVMs saves the cost of paper, printing, transportation, storage and distribution of ballot papers during every election. The new technology also enhances the counting process quick, thereby declaring the result within 3 to 5 hours as compared to 30-40 hours, on an average, under the conventional Ballot paper system.

EVMs are the safest polling machine being introduced by the Election Commission, as the microchip used in the polling machine is a one-time programmable/ masked chip. Therefore the chip can neither be read nor overwritten. The program used in the EVMs cannot be reprogrammed in a particular manner.

Watch video below:

Moreover, the EVMs are stand-alone machines which are not accessible remotely from any network are connected with any external devices and there is no operating system used in these machines. There is, therefore, absolutely no chance of programming the EVMs in a particular way to select any particular candidate or political party.

