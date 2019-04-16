Election 2019: I am fighting for the people, not against any party or leader, says Prakash Raj

national

Raj said that he was in support of the ongoing Income Tax raids happening across the country

Prakash Raj

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate, on Tuesday said that he was contesting the elections on behalf of the people and not against any political party or a leader.

"I'm not fighting against anyone. I am fighting for the people. It's we who are the majority. In a democracy, if you choose the right leader, people win, if you choose the wrong leader, people lose," he said.

Agreeing with Janata Dal (Secular) president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who had earlier said that he did not think either NDA or UPA will be able to bring a full majority in 2019 elections, Raj said people too have started thinking along the same lines. "It's good that he Gowda) has realized this, the people too are realizing it slowly," he said.

Raj said that he was in support of the ongoing Income Tax raids happening across the country. The government agencies should be allowed to do their job and it was not a cause of worry for honest people.

"Let it happen, if you have something, show it. If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to be afraid. Let them (agencies) do their job, why to make it an issue," he asked while talking to reporters here.

Karnataka will go to polls on April 18 and 23 in the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

