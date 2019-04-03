Election 2019: Jaya Prada announces contesting for LS polls on her birthday

national

Jaya Prada represented Rampur constituency in 2009 and 2014. On both the occasions, she defeated Congress's Noor Bano from Rampur

Jaya Prada. Pic/PTI

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Wednesday announced her candidature for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Prada represented Rampur constituency in 2009 and 2014. On both the occasions, she defeated Congress's Noor Bano from Rampur. Jaya Prada filed her nomination today, that is on her birthday.

Former Samajwadi Party leader and actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on March 26 joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of senior party leaders. Jaya Prada was inducted into the party by BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Jaya Prada joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 to enter politics. Later she joined the Samajwadi Party but was expelled due to anti-party activities in 2010.

