Election 2019: Kashmir can't be separated from India so long as BJP is in power, says Amit Shah

national

Shah's reaction came after Abdullah recently pitched for the revival of the post of separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday made it clear that Kashmir cannot be separated from India so long as the BJP is in power.

Shah, who was addressing an election rally at Shamshabad, asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to respond to the National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's proposal to have another Prime Minister in Kashmir.

Shah's reaction came after Abdullah recently pitched for the revival of the post of separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rahul Gandhi should give his response to the National Conference's (NC) proposal for another Prime Minister in Kashmir. No one can separate Kashmir from India so long as the BJP is in power," Shah said.

"The ensuing General Elections of Lok Sabha will decide who will be the next Prime Minister of India," he said.

Hailing the party's manifesto titled as 'Sankalp Patra', Shah said: "BJP's manifesto is a document to make India great. The development of the country is possible only with the BJP."

Talking at length about development works done in Telangana by the BJP, Shah said, "BJP was not in the government in Telangana, and yet the BJP has developed the state. Modi government has given AIIMS, one central university, and National Highways to Telangana. Still the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asks what has the BJP done for the state."

Attacking the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by Rao, Shah said, "The TRS is a family party. After KCR, his son or daughter will become the Chief Minister of the state."

Shah claimed that Rao, commonly known as KCR, is afraid of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to celebrate the liberation day. "BJP is the only party to fight against Owaisi."

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase for all 17 seats on April 11. The results will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates