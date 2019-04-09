Election 2019: Narendra Modi condemns Maoist attack, pays tribute to MLA

national

In a tweet soon after the incident, Modi paid tributes to the slain legislator, saying he was a dedicated and courageous worker

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh in which a BJP MLA and four others were killed and asserted that the sacrifices of "these martyrs" will not go in vain.

In a tweet soon after the incident, Modi paid tributes to the slain legislator, saying he was a dedicated and courageous worker.

"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain," he said.

"Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated karyakarta (worker) of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Maoists exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, killing BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers in a forested part of Dantewada district, officials said.

The Maoists carried out "the meticulously planned attack" when Mandavi was hurrying to an election meeting just before the close of election campaign at 5 p.m. for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections starting on Thursday.

Director General of Police Giridhar Naik said five people had been killed and that only Baghel's vehicle was targeted in the convoy of vehicles in Kuakonda area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates