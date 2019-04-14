Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi on two-day visit to Amethi from April 15

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Amethi (UP): Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Amethi beginning Monday.

Anil Singh, spokesperson of the Congress' Amethi unit, on Sunday said Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in the district Monday evening.

She is likely to hold meetings with party workers and also undertake a tour of the area.

Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress' big hope for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and she is trying to revive the party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the eastern part of the state.

Gandhi will also visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to other eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, a party leader said on Sunday.

"She will travel on a motor boat at the end of this month and cover districts like Chandauli, Mau and Ballia," the leader told IANS.

The three-day programme comes almost a month after she completed a similar one from Prayagraj to Varanasi from March 17 to 20 when she covered a distance of 140 km.

On Monday, the Gandhi will visit Sikri to seek votes for her party. Besides Sikri, the Congress in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh will visit Barabanki on April 23, Bundelkhand and Unnao from April 24 to 26 and Sitapur and Dhaurhara on April 27.

