Election 2019: Queer groups educate community on political parties' stands on it

One of the posters uploaded on social media by LABIA members

Discussions around the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are gathering steam in Mumbai's LGBTQIA+ community, and certain organisations like LABIA and the magazine Gaysi, have started campaigns to spread awareness about some issues before voting day. While Gaysi's social media campaign educates people about the views of political parties on the community in their manifestos, LABIA has taken a stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

Since April 12, members of Gaysi have referred to the BJP on Instagram as 'chock-a-block with homophobic voices.' One of the posts stated that while CPI (M)'s party manifesto has listed comprehensive policy changes for the community, BJP's manifesto does not mention the verdict on section 377.

'Highlighting parties' stands'

Sakshi Juneja, co-founder of Gaysi, said that they are highlighting the stands of political parties. "We don't tell people who to vote for, but want to educate them about issues relevant to the community. Congress and CPI (M) have included our community in their manifestos and mentioned issues while BJP hasn't," she said.

"There has been so much fear, violence and hatred in the past five years. We are organising events to educate people on issues," said Chayanika Shah of LABIA, an organisation for queer and trans-identified women. etc.

'Not neglected LGBTQIA+'

BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, "BJP is not neglecting anyone or a section of society. We are committed to the welfare of every section. The LGTBQIA+ community shouldn't feel that they are neglected."

