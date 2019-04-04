Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi won't let you down, Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad voters

national

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the voters in Wayanad to elect her brother Rahul Gandhi from there in the coming Lok Sabha elections, saying that he will not let them down.

Priyanka also said that Gandhi was the most courageous man she knew.

"My brother, my truest friend, is by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down," Priyanka said in a tweet.

Accompanied by Priyanka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday. He will also contest the elections from his traditional constituency in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

All the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala go to the polls in the third phase on April 23.

