Election 2019 Results: BJP wins first seat in Karnataka

According to trends available with the Election Commission,BJP in Karnataka was racing ahead of the ruling Congress-JDScoalition by leading in 23 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats inthe state

File Pic

BJP in Karnataka has posted its first victory with its candidate from Haveri C S Udasi trouncing Congress' D R Patil by a margin of 1,40,882 votes, Election commission said on Thursday.

While Udasi, who was an MP in the last Lok Sabha, secured 6,83,660 votes, Patil got 5,42,778 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabaha polls, Udasi had won against Saleem Ahmed of Congress by a margin of 87,571 votes.

Congress was ahead in two seats and JD(S) in one, with trends available so far, indicating that the alliance between the two parties may not have worked. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh was leading against Chief Mininister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil in Mandya.

