Election 2019: Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

Published: Apr 04, 2019, 07:28 IST | ANI

Lok Sabha election on all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23

Election 2019: Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Andhra Pradesh
Representational picture

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Renigunta Rural Police on Wednesday seized Rs 39 lakh unaccounted cash from a vehicle in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The police said it seized the money and handed over it to Srikalahasti flying squad officers.

Further investigation is underway. Lok Sabha election on all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

andhra pradeshCrime News

Imphal Police seize drugs worth Rs. 28 lakh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK