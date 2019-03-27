Election 2019: Sangli might not be off Cong's radar completely

national

Some leaders are working with an UPA ally Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to restore the seat in the upcoming LS polls

The state's sugar belt Sangli, which is still considered to be the Congress' bastion, even though it went to the BJP in 2014, might not be completed deserted by the Grand Old Party. Some leaders are working with an UPA ally Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to restore the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the ally would field its candidate from the seat despite Opposition from Congress loyalists in the segment. On Tuesday, Congress leader Satej Patil met Swabhimani's Raju Shetti and asked him to wait for two days before deciding on whether he would field his candidate under UPA or as an Independent one. Shetti has asked Patil to decide at once whether he would be given Sangli or Shirdi, or else he would be free to contest from Sangli without the UPA.

Speaking to mid-day from Kolhapur, Patil said, "Shetti had wanted us to take a decision on the matter today, but I requested him to wait for two days so that we can resolve the issue and approach him with an appropriate offer."

In western Maharashtra, Congress has just three prominent seats - Sangli, Pune and Solapur, which they lost in 2014. The NCP, which holds the rest of the seats, has won four from the sugar belt.

Tension in Sangli

The unrest in Sangli is palpable. An upset Prateek Patil, grandson of ex-Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, whose family has been the backbone of the party, has quit in protest.

The BJP's Sanjay Patil had beaten up the former union minister. Sanjay is running the elections yet again. Prateek's younger brother Vishal wants the Congress ticket and would contest as Independent, if denied.

Prateek, unlike other political families, has not switched over to the BJP or Sena ahead of the elections. He said he would retire from electoral politics and continue the legacy of his father and grandfather.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates