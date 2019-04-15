Election 2019: SP-BSP alliance has sealed BJP's fate in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

national

Moradabad: The fate of BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been sealed by the 'Mahagathbandhan' of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), said former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav here n Monday. He also said that Gorakhpur by-election was a turning point for his party.

"Gorakhpur election was a turning point. It changed the fortune of SP and sealed the fate of BJP in UP. After that, BJP lost all by-elections one by one. This SP-BSP coalition is not Mahamilawat, this is Mahagathbandhan," said Yadav, while speaking at an election rally here.

Gorakhpur by-election was held in 2018 after incumbent UP CM Yogi Adityanath vacated the post. SP and Nishad Party fought the election in coalition and defeated the BJP candidate by a huge margin of votes.

Attacking the BJP government in the state and at the Centre, Akhilesh said that BJP's days in power were numbered and the voters of UP will make sure that this happens in this Lok Sabha election.

"In the last five years, they took away your jobs, did they not? Was not 5 kg urea stolen from farmers? Where are the 'Acche Din'? They are not here, are they? You, the intelligent voters just have to give a befitting reply to the BJP with the ballot. There is no need to say anything more," he said.

Uttar Pradesh saw the first phase of polling for eight seats on April 11 and will continue to vote in remaining six phases of the elections. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

