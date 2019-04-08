Election 2019: We addressed needs dating back to 60s, says PM Modi

national

At the launch of BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto, the Prime Minister also said that nationalism was the party's inspiration and good governance was its "mantra

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government in the last five years focused on addressing the needs of the people that should have been met by the 1960s and will now seek to fulfill their aspirations in the next five years.

At the launch of BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto, the Prime Minister also said that nationalism was the party's inspiration and good governance was its "mantra".

"From 2014 to 2019, we first addressed needs of the people which could have been addressed by the 60s. Now, based on our experiences, we will fulfill their aspirations," he said.

"In the last five years, the government had carried out numerous reforms by focussing on good, easy, transparent, accountable and responsible governance. These have helped in increasing delivery on ground," he added.

Modi said that India should aspire to be a developed country by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its Independence, and added that a BJP-led government will lay the foundation for this in the next five years.

"In 2047, India completes 100 years of independence. The foundation that we lay from 2019 to 2024 will pave way for an India which will be stronger and developed," he said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had already set targets for 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of its Independence.

The Prime Minister stated that to ensure all-round progress, it was vital to make development a mass movement.

Quoting the example of Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, he said: "Swachhata has become a mass movement today. Media, youth and people across the country have furthered the cause. It is not about any government but people's participation which made it a success."

Modi said the BJP wanted the country to move forward in every sector and hence the manifesto focussed on a multi-dimensional approach towards growth in every sector.

He said 75 well-defined resolutions were present in the BJP manifesto which can be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

The Prime Minister said a separate Jal Shakti Ministry will be created as there is a need to think seriously about solving the water problem in many regions of the country.

The party shall move ahead with "One Mission, One Direction" to enrich the country, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates