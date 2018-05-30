Election Comission removes Gondia collector over poll fiasco

Action comes after polling could not be held at 22 booths over EVM failure



The Election Commission of India seems to have taken the complaints about the conduct of the Gondia-Bhandara Lok Sabha by-polls seriously. Sources in the government said the commission has effected the transfer of the local collector and chief returning officer, a day after polling. Kadambari Balkawade, CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad, has replaced Abhimanyu Kale as Gondia Collector.

Kale was at the centre of controversy during the campaigning, and the polling that took place on May 28. On polling day, some 85 booths of Gondia were marred by EVM failure. Unconfirmed reports said polling could not be held at 22 booths. Several complaints were lodged and allegations were made by individuals and parties like the Nationalist Congress Party.

Sources said the Election Commission was informed about the inefficiency and unresolved glitches by poll observers. Re-polling will be held at some booths on Wednesday and counting will be held on Thursday.

State's Chief Election Officer Ashwini Kumar said he was busy in a meeting and directed us to his deputy Shirish Mohod, who confirmed the development. "We don't know what exactly the Election Commission has said in its directive to the state government. But, the GAD (General Administration Department) was issued a directive to this effect (immediate transfer of the collector)," Mohod told mid-day.

