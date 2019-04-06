Election Commission issues censure to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi ki Sena' remark

national

While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India has issued a censure to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark. Censure is to express disapproval of someone/something in a formal statement.





EC issues Censure (Censure is to express disapproval of someone/something in a formal statement) to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark. The Commission has advised him to be more careful in future, being a senior political leader. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/v7Dh3iAfjy — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The EC has advised Adityanath to be more careful in the future as a "senior political leader." While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.



"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the Chief Minister had said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates