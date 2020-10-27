Election Commission pulls up Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath over 'item' jibe

The Election Commission has said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath has violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word "item" against a woman BJP candidate. The Commission advised Kamal Nath not to use such words in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll panel issued a notice to Kamal Nath on Monday days after he used the "item" remark against BJP candidate Imarti Devi during a poll rally. The BJP slammed the Congress leader for insulting the woman.

Following a complaint by the state BJP and reference by the National Commission for Women, the EC served the notice to Kamal Nath.

In its order, the poll panel said, " ... the Commission, hereby advises Kamalnath that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct."

It said, "Kamal Nath used the word item for a lady and that this constitutes a violation of advisory issued by the poll panel relating to the model code."

The bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever