Election Commission should work in an unbiased manner: Andhra CM on transfer of state chief secy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Hours after the Election Commission ordered the transfer of state Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the EC should work in an "unbiased manner."

Punetha was on Friday shifted to a non-election post, while L. V. Subramanyam, a 1983-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of AndhraPradesh. "For what mistake did EC transfer the Chief Secretary? How can you transfer without telling the mistake he did? Election Commission should work in an unbiased manner," Naidu said.

"I am condemning the transfer of Chief Secretary. I am condemning Centre's conspiracies against Andhra. I will see if they will arrest me tomorrow or day after," he added.

While speaking at a roadshow in Visakhapatnam, Naidu demanded an explanation from the poll body on Punetha's transfer. He said, "Election commission should be impartial. When the election code came into force, our collector was changed. Two SPs and intelligence are also appointed similarly. Today they changed our Chief Secretary. What does that mean?"

Meanwhile, Naidu, while addressing a rally in Aluru in Kurnool district, assured Muslims that he will give the Deputy Chief Minister post to Muslims if he is voted to power again in Andhra Pradesh. He even promised to set up an Islamic bank for minorities.

"Vote for Jaganmohan Reddy means vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Modi comes to power again, minorities will have to face many troubles. If Modi wins again, he will see Muslims in the country will have no votes at all. Jagan became a slave to KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao) and Modi," Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on April 11 for Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the state. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

