Election Commission bans Modi biopic during election period

bollywood

The Vivek Oberoi-starrer narrates the story of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India

Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi.

The Election Commission on Wednesday banned the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during poll period, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

The EC order came a day before the movie was to be released. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic and said the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as it was "premature" since the movie is yet to be certified by the Censor Board.

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress activist, it will be appropriate for him to seek redressal from the Election Commission.

The plea had sought deferment of the biopic's release till the completion of the coming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to "manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters"

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on release of movie

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates