Election results 2019: Fully respect people's decision, congratulations to PM says Priyanka Gandhi

national

"It is the people's decision and we fully respect it. We congratulate the BJP workers, leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Priyanka Gandhi

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the party fully respects the decision of the people and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their victory in Lok Sabha polls. Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

Congress General Secretary for UP east, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: We accept people's verdict and congratulate PM Modi and BJP workers. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/dMuzXTQ8u1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Big win for #BJP. @smritiirani. Wins #Amethi. Congress president @RahulGandhi concedes defeat. Cong Gen secy in charge of Eastern UP @priyankagandhi congratulates #BJP and @PMOIndia for BJP's victory (347 seats BJP+ Leading) — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) May 23, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/rJEIih1YIt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

"It is the people's decision and we fully respect it. We congratulate the BJP workers, leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at the AICC headquarters. The BJP has won five seats and is leading in 294 of the 542 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress party stuck with a lead in only 50 seats, according to the trends.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies