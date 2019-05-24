Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani says it's a 'new morning on Twitter after winning in Amethi

national

After defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Amethi, Smriti Irani has a message for Twitter

Smriti Irani

Buoyed by her win against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his home turf, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to convey to all her followers that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi.

"It's a new morning for Amethi, a new determination. Thanks, Amethi, my obeisance. You put your trust in development and let the lotus bloom. Thankful to Amethi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat," tweeted Smriti Irani.

Talking to ANI, she said, on one hand there was a family while on the other there was an organisation which works as a family.

"On one hand there was a family and on the other an organisation which works like a family. The credit goes to the organisation and its workers and to the workers who died in Kerala and Bengal. I dedicate my victory to their families," she said.

The BJP leader on Friday won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Amethi is considered a stronghold of the Congress party since years. Gandhi has been winning on the seat since 2004. Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 general elections at the Centre, the Congress president had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of 1,07,903 votes.

Earlier, she quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible. "Kaun kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted. The line is taken from an inspirational poem of famous Hindi poet Dushyant Kumar. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi and congratulated Irani.

Gandhi had also contested the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala, a decision political pundits believed was widely influenced by the tough fight Irani posed to him in his home turf.

Inputs from ANI

