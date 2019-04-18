Elections 2019: 8.8 per cent voter turnout in Maharashtra in 2 hours

national

According to the state election office, Parbhani Lok Sabha seat recorded 9.3 per cent voting in the first two hours, while it was 8.88 per cent in Nanded

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

An average 8.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in 10 constituencies of Maharashtra where polling was underway in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, an official said. According to the state election office, Parbhani Lok Sabha seat recorded 9.3 per cent voting in the first two hours, while it was 8.88 per cent in Nanded.

Watch Video:

#Maharashtra: 105-year-old Kavaibai Kamble along with her family cast her vote at a polling station in Harangul Budruk in Latur constituency; Polling is underway at 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state pic.twitter.com/fP3poGXxXW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Besides, Latur recorded 8.41 per cent, followed by Hingoli-7.94 per cent, Osmanabad-7.9 per cent, Buldhana-7.7

per cent, Akola-7.6 per cent per cent, Beed-7.55 per cent, Solapur-6.87 per cent and Amravati-6.4 per cent.

In Nanded, there were complaints of malfunctioning of 78 electronic voting machines (EVMs). A total of 179 candidates are in the fray in the 10 constituencies.

Maharashtra: A pregnant woman and her husband, after casting their vote at polling booth number 164 in Nehru Nagar of Solapur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NXx0zOLcDY — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

#Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/N3rHPjfZQ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Maharashtra: Preparation underway for #LokSabhaElections2019 at polling station number 269 in Nanded parliamentary constituency. Voting on 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. pic.twitter.com/6JRuBzmnq0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Beed constituency has the maximum number of 36 contestants while 10 candidates are contesting from Latur. Prominent candidates in the fray are senior Congress leaders and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and

Sushilkumar Shinde, who are contesting from Nanded and Solapur seats, respectively. In Beed, the home constituency of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, his daughter Pritam is seeking another term. She is facing Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP. In the 2014 elections, the NDA won 8 out of these 10 seats, whereas the Congress won two seats - Nanded and Hingoli.

A total of 62,700 EVMs (37,850 ballot units and 24,850 control units) and around 27,000 VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines are in place for the second phase.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies