Elections 2019: 10.01 per cent polling till 9 am in Gujarat

national

The bypolls for four Assembly seats of Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seats are also underway and total 45 candidates are in the fray from these seats

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and wife Anjali cast their vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Ahmedabad: An average 10.01 per cent voting was recorded in 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat in the first two hours of polling on Tuesday. Long queues of voters were seen at some booths even before the polling began at 7 am.

Watch Video:

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother casts her vote at a polling station in Raisan, Ahmedabad. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/Mc8ZkOQwd1 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and wife Anjali cast their vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/miLteXNl9X — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar seat, were among the early ones to cast their vote in the state. "Around 10.01 per cent voting was reported till 9 am," an election official said. The high-octane poll campaign saw Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi holding several rallies in the state. In the 2014 polls, the BJP won all the 26 seats in the state.

Get live updates on third phase of Elections 2019 here

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Dahod seat. Former minister Bharat Solanki of the Congress is contesting from Anand Lok Sabha seat while Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Paresh Dhanani is the party's nominee from Amreli. A total of 371 candidates are contesting polls in 26 seats of the state, which has 4,51,52,373 eligible voters, including 10.06 lakh first-time voters and 1.68 lakh divyangs.

Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/0lNdyv0XDp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad says, " The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/X0LBPI5qcu — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Altogether 51,851 booths have been set up for voting across the state. The bypolls for four Assembly seats of Dhrangadhra, Manavadar,Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seats are also underway and total 45 candidates are in the fray from these seats. The bypolls were necessitated after Congress MLAs in the four seats quit and joined the BJP.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies