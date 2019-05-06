Elections 2019: 12.54 per cent polling till 10 am in Madhya Pradesh

national

Polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul - where long queues were seen at some booths, the election official said

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Bhopal: An average 12.54 per cent turnout was recorded in the first three hours of polling in seven Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said. Polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul - where long queues were seen at some booths, the election official said.

LS polls: Polling for fifth phase begins in 51 constituencies, spread across 7 states



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/v00jeukrMN pic.twitter.com/1t9nLnRmr3 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 6, 2019

Watch Video:

The voting figures till 10 am are as follows: Tikamgarh -10.02 per cent, Damoh-12.79 per cent, Khajuraho- 12.45 per cent, Satna-13.24 per cent, Rewa- 12.54 per cent, Hoshangabad-12.74 per cent and Betul-13.92 per cent, he said. All these seats located in the state's Bundelkhand region are currently held by the BJP. Polling was going on peacefully across the seven constituencies, state's chief electoral officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh: #Visuals from polling stations in Hoshangabad ahead of voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QVNOFlRLnh — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

"Minor issues related to EVMs were reported at some places but they were sorted out," he added. Union minister Virendra Singh Khatik and BJP MP

Prahlad Patel are among the 110 candidates in the fray. This is the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh. Lok Sabha elections for 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases. Polling for six seats was held in the first phase on April 29, while eight seats each will go to polls on May 12 and 19.

In 2014, the BJP won 27 seats in the state while the Congress bagged two seats. The Congress later increased its tally to three after wresting Ratlam seat from the BJP in a bypoll.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies