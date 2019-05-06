Elections 2019: 12.54 per cent polling till 10 am in Madhya Pradesh
Polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul - where long queues were seen at some booths, the election official said
Bhopal: An average 12.54 per cent turnout was recorded in the first three hours of polling in seven Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said. Polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul - where long queues were seen at some booths, the election official said.
The voting figures till 10 am are as follows: Tikamgarh -10.02 per cent, Damoh-12.79 per cent, Khajuraho- 12.45 per cent, Satna-13.24 per cent, Rewa- 12.54 per cent, Hoshangabad-12.74 per cent and Betul-13.92 per cent, he said. All these seats located in the state's Bundelkhand region are currently held by the BJP. Polling was going on peacefully across the seven constituencies, state's chief electoral officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.
"Minor issues related to EVMs were reported at some places but they were sorted out," he added. Union minister Virendra Singh Khatik and BJP MP
Prahlad Patel are among the 110 candidates in the fray. This is the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh. Lok Sabha elections for 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases. Polling for six seats was held in the first phase on April 29, while eight seats each will go to polls on May 12 and 19.
In 2014, the BJP won 27 seats in the state while the Congress bagged two seats. The Congress later increased its tally to three after wresting Ratlam seat from the BJP in a bypoll.
