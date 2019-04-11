Elections 2019: 13.7 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Maharashtra

national

Nagpur: An average 13.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in seven constituencies of Maharashtra where polling was underway in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. According to a district election official, the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat witnessed 17.56 per cent voting in the first four hours, while it was 18.01 per cent in the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency.

Besides, Wardha recorded 15.76 per cent polling till 11 am, followed by Bhandara-Gondiya - 12.2 per cent, Yavatmal-Washim - 12.06 per cent, Chandrapur- 10.86 per cent and Ramtek (SC)- 9.82 per cent. All these constituencies are located in the state's Vidarbha region.

Similarly, around 18.12 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first couple of hours of polling in two parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday, an election official said. Polling began at 7 am in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, where a total of 34,51,883 electorate will decide the fate of 18 candidates.

