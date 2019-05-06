Elections 2019: 29.76 per cent voter turnout till noon in Madhya Pradesh

national

Polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul. Long queues of voters were seen at some polling booths, the official said

Representational image

Bhopal: An average 29.76 per cent polling was recorded till noon in seven Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an election official said. Polling was underway since 7 am in the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul. Long queues of voters were seen at some polling booths, the official said.

Watch Video:

Voting figures till noon were as follows: Tikamgarh 28.81 per cent, Damoh- 28.23 per cent, Khajuraho- 29.73 per cent, Satna- 28.25 per cent, Rewa- 28.13 per cent, Hoshangabad- 31.14 per cent and Betul- 33.14 per cent. All these seats are currently held by the BJP. Polling was going on peacefully across the seven seats, state's chief electoral officer V L Kantha Rao said.

"Minor issues related to EVMs were reported at some places but they were sorted out," he added. Union minister Virendra Singh Khatik and BJP MP Prahlad Patel are among the 110 candidates in the fray. This is the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh. Lok Sabha elections for 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases. Polling for six seats was held in the first phase on April 29, while eight seats each will go to polls on May 12 and 19.

The voting figures till 10 am are as follows: Tikamgarh -10.02 per cent, Damoh-12.79 per cent, Khajuraho- 12.45 per cent, Satna-13.24 per cent, Rewa- 12.54 per cent, Hoshangabad-12.74 per cent and Betul-13.92 per cent, he said. All these seats located in the state's Bundelkhand region are currently held by the BJP. Polling was going on peacefully across the seven constituencies, state's chief electoral officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI. In 2014, the BJP won 27 seats in the state while the Congress bagged two seats. The Congress later increased its tally to three after wresting Ratlam seat from the BJP in a bypoll.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates