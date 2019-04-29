Elections 2019: 31.74 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in Maharashtra

national

Complaints of technical glitches in EVMs and VVPAT machines in some polling booths were addressed, an election official said

Representational Image

An average 31.74 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Maharashtra's 17 seats on Monday as polling for the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state was underway. Complaints of technical glitches in EVMs and VVPAT machines in some polling booths were addressed, an election official said.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali Tendulkar cast their votes at a booth in Mumbai. Their son Arjun Tendulkar, a budding left arm pacer, voted for the first time as he turned 18 years' old recently. So far, Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat recorded highest polling at 40.05 per cent while Kalyan constituency saw lowest voter turnout of 25.31 per cent, according to an official statement.

The voting figures till 1 pm in other constituencies are as follows: Dhule- 31.08 per cent, Dindori - 35.69 per cent, Nashik- 30.86 per cent, Palghar- 36.16 per cent, Bhiwandi- 30.30 per cent, Thane- 29.63 per cent, Mumbai-North- 32.93 per cent, Mumbai-North West 29.87 per cent, Mumbai-North East- 32.37 per cent, Mumbai-North Central- 28.29 per cent, Mumbai-South Central-30.02 per cent, Mumbai- South 28.23 per cent, Maval- 31.87 per cent, Shirur- 32.05 per cent and Shirdi 34.87 per cent.

As many as 3.11 crore voters spread across the Mumbai metropolitan region and northern and western Maharashtra are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 323 candidates in the fray in these 17 seats. Around 40 polling booths in these constituencies, including 26 in suburban Mumbai, are being managed women.

With Mumbai going to the polls today, a total of 422 polling stations has been declared 'critical', which includes 65 from Mumbai suburban and 357 from the Island City. As part of the special arrangements made at polling stations, live web-casting and video-recording will be done. The procedures will be monitored closely and immediate action would be taken in case of any suspicious activities.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates